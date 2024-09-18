Inside The Red Sox

Red Sox's Most Disappointing Trade Deadline Acquisitions Eye Late-Season Comeback

It probably won't matter much, but help appears to be on the way...

Aug 11, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Lucas Sims (39) pitches against the Houston Astros during the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images
The 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline will always be remembered as a crucial turning point in the Boston Red Sox's disappointing season.

Though they were starting to struggle at the time, the Red Sox were still seven games over .500 at the deadline, and had professed their desire to be buyers. They came away with a meager haul: backup catcher Danny Jansen, veteran starter James Paxton, and relief pitchers Lucas Sims and Luis Garcia.

Sims and Garcia arrived in Boston on the day of the deadline; Sims from the Cincinnati Reds, and Garcia from the Los Angeles Angels. They both played a key role in the bullpen's second-half collapse. Then, they both landed on the injured list on the same day, Aug. 27.

Since their injuries, the Red Sox's predicament has not improved. The season now appears all but lost, with Boston hoping merely to remain above .500. But both are still attempting to come back, beginning rehab assignments--you guessed it, on the same night--for Triple-A Worcester.

Sims and Garcia both threw scoreless innings in the WooSox's marathon 14-9 win Tuesday night. Garcia allowed a hit, walked none, and struck out none, while Sims tossed a 1-2-3 inning with two strikeouts.

The return of Sims and Garcia likely won't matter at all for the Red Sox in the standings, unless, perhaps, it helps them avoid finishing in fourth or fifth place. But both are approaching free agency, so anything they can do to window-dress their stats will be helpful in negotiations.

In 11 games for the Red Sox, Sims allowed nine earned runs in 10 innings for an 8.10 ERA. Garcia was even worse, allowing 13 earned runs in 11 1/3 innings for a 10.32 ERA. The two combined for -1.3 wins above replacement in less than three games worth of innings pitched in Boston.

It is unlikely either will be back in Boston in 2025, given their roles in the second-half collapse. Perhaps it was unfair to burden the two of them with the task of holding the bullpen together amid a string of injuries. But ultimately, they were brought in to do a job, and the mission was a failure.

