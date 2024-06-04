Red Sox's Rookie Of The Year Candidate Shut Down After Slipping In Dugout
The Boston Red Sox's streak of being one of the unluckiest teams in baseball continues as another promising young star will be sidelined with an injury.
The Red Sox are undoubtedly one of the most tested teams in the major leagues as they have been battling through the 2024 season with an injury-riddled lineup and pitching staff. Their bad luck will not stop, as the team announced another injured player.
"The (Red Sox) today placed outfielder Wilyer Abreu on the 10-Day injured list, retroactive to June 3, with a right ankle sprain," The team announced on social media. "To fill his spot on the active roster, the club recalled catcher Tyler Heineman from Triple-A Worcester."
Abreu is hitting .272 with 22 extra-base hits including six home runs, 22 RBIs and a .829 OPS (130 OPS+) in 53 games this season.
This injury has a case to be the most frustrating of all, as the American League Rookie of the Year candidate was not hurt on the field. Abreu sprained his ankle by tripping down the outfield stairs late in the series finale against the Detroit Tigers at Fenway Park on Sunday.
Boston will once again be forced to run with a change in the outfield, which for Tuesday night's game will consist of Jarren Duran in center field, Rob Refsynder in left field and Bobby Dalbec in right field.
