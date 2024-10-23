Red Sox's Stunning Trade Proposal Would Land White Sox's $2.9 Million All-Star
Somehow, some way, the Boston Red Sox are going to have to acquire starting pitching.
Whether it's via free agency or trade, the Red Sox seem to be cognizant of the fact that their rotation has let them down for three straight seasons. Some of the homegrown Boston starters took steps forward in 2024, but there's still a noticeable lack of a dominant ace at the top of the rotation.
With that in mind, the Red Sox could look to the trade market as the option to acquire a starter that won't tax the payroll too heavily. Acquiring a younger starter is also appealing, and free agents tend to be a bit older. With the logjam in the Boston outfield, rookie right fielder Wilyer Abreu seems like the most logical piece to trade.
But who will Abreu net the Red Sox? Katie Manganelli of FanSided believes a trade centered around Abreu could land an All-Star, proposing that Boston could swap Abreu and prospects for the Chicago White Sox's Garrett Crochet.
"MLB insider Jon Heyman said he could see the Red Sox landing young ace Garrett Crochet from the White Sox," Manganelli said. "Abreu could be a perfect piece in that trade, as Chicago desperately needs outfielders — only two of the club's top 20 prospects are outfielders and they're both a solid few seasons away from the big leagues."
Crochet, 25, had his first major-league start in March, and by July, he was a first-time All-Star. He was leading the American League in strikeouts at the break, but because he had never been a starter before, the last-place White Sox curtailed his workload, and he refused a trade to a contender at the deadline without the promise of a contract extension.
It remains to be seen whether an extension will still be a requirement for the Red Sox if they want to acquire Crochet. But because of the non-traditional career path the lefty fireballer has taken, it's hard to determine his value. He could be the best lefty in the American League after Tarik Skubal, or he could tire out again and find himself back in the bullpen by August.
The Red Sox must be willing to take chances, and trading Abreu and more for a pitcher with half a great season under his belt is certainly a chance. We'll see if the front office has the courage to pull the trigger.
