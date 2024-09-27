Red Sox's 'Wish List' Includes Projected $195 Million Ace, According To Insider
As the Boston Red Sox's 2024 season ends with a whimper, all solutions should be on the table to improve the roster for a 2025 playoff run.
The Red Sox will be sitting on their couches during the playoffs for the third year in a row, and that isn't supposed to be acceptable for this historic franchise. There's discontent around New England already, but if the drought reaches four seasons, full-on mutiny will ensue.
The principal target for the Red Sox front office this season looks to be starting pitching, given the spotty status of the Boston rotation heading into 2025. Nick Pivetta is likely to leave in free agency, Lucas Giolito is returning from injury, and three other starters are coming off career-highs in innings.
In short, Boston needs an ace. And one baseball insider believes he knows where to look for one.
On Thursday, Robert Murray of FanSided named Atlanta Braves two-time All-Star Max Fried as a prime fit for the Red Sox this winter.
"Among the targets on the Red Sox’s wish list should be... Max Fried, (who will command a large nine-figure commitment)," Murray said.
Fried, 30, has a track record of excellence over his eight-year stint with the Braves. His 3.10 career ERA and 139 ERA+ put him in ace territory, plus he's been relatively durable throughout his career, save for a blip on the radar in 2023.
Acquiring a number-one starter will come at a cost, and that has been the bugaboo for the Boston front office in the past few free-agent cycles. Tim Britton of The Athletic projected a contract of roughly seven years and $195 million for Fried before the season began.
The Red Sox have to be willing to sit at the table and not blink when Fried's agents bring up the cost. A number-one starter is the final missing piece for this Boston team to solidify its contender status. Now is the time to break the bank.
More MLB: Red Sox Rising Superstar Named Top-10 Defender, Marking Impressive Turnaround