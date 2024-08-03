Red Sox Setup Man Surprisingly 'Could Be Active' By Start Of Next Homestand
The Boston Red Sox bullpen keeps receiving reinforcements, in more ways than one.
Chief baseball officer Craig Breslow added relief arms at the end of July by acquiring Luis García and Lucas Sims. Both pitchers have already contributed.
Now, reports indicate that key reliever Chris Martin could be activated within a week, according to MLB.com.
“Not only have the Red Sox bolstered their bullpen with multiple trade acquisitions, but they are expected to get trusted setup man Martin back in the fold, perhaps for the start of the next homestand on Aug. 9.,” MLB.com reported. “Martin is expected to throw a bullpen session prior to Saturday's game in Texas and go on a Minor League rehab assignment -- which might only be one outing -- early next week.”
Martin is 2-1 this season with a 3.42 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 26 1/3 innings pitched. Last season, he was 4-1 with a phenomenal 1.05 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 51 1/3 innings for the Red Sox.
Martin’s return could finally put in place a playoff-ready bullpen for Boston as it wrestles its way into a Wild Card berth throughout August and September.
