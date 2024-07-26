Red Sox Should Prepare Offer For Angels Starter Drawing 'Significant Interest'
As the Boston Red Sox look to add a starting pitcher in the next few days, they should keep all options open, including those flying under the radar.
The Red Sox are hoping for an impact starter on the level of Jameson Taillon, but chief baseball officer Craig Breslow needs to be prepared in an unpredictable market to pivot to several different pitchers.
One emerging trade candidate for Boston is Reid Detmers of the Los Angeles Angels, who is drawing interest from contenders as the deadline approaches, according to Russell Dorsey of Yahoo Sports.
“While there are plenty of bigger names circulating in the starting pitching market, one arm that has generated significant interest in recent weeks is Angels left-hander Reid Detmers,” Dorsey said.
“Detmers, 25, has not had the season he or the Angels expected, with a 6.14 ERA in 12 starts, and he was demoted to Triple-A in June. That hasn’t stopped teams from believing in his ability to be a key member of a winning rotation. Detmers is only a few seasons removed from a 3.77 ERA, and he struck out 168 in just 148 2/3 innings last season.”
Detmers has already pitched a no-hitter and an immaculate inning in the big leagues. His talent is clear, and a change of scenery would likely do much to get him back on track in 2024. There’s a reason many teams are calling about Detmers, including the Los Angeles Dodgers, Arizona Diamondbacks, Milwaukee Brewers, Cleveland Guardians, and Houston Astros, according to Dorsey.
The Red Sox should join the party and prepare an offer for Detmers. Breslow is hoping to land a more established arm, but no one knows for sure how the starter’s market is going to end up once the dust clears on July 30.
