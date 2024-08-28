Red Sox Should Prepare Offer For Mets Lefty Hurler Who Could Opt Out
The Boston Red Sox must make pitching their main priority during the offseason.
The Red Sox aren’t quite contenders yet, but if they can build upon this season’s plate production in 2025 and add a quality starter or two, they’ll be knocking on the door.
Who exactly will Boston’s chief baseball officer Craig Breslow land in the form of a starting pitcher? The Red Sox promise to be linked to virtually every free agent starter on the winter market, plus those available via trade.
One name that hasn’t surfaced enough in early discussions for Boston is Sean Manaea, who’s pitching at a high level right now for the New York Mets. Manaea is 10-5 this season with a 3.51 ERA and 149 strikeouts in 143 2/3 innings.
Manaea has benefited immensely from lowering his release point on the mound this year, an adjustment he made after studying the way that Chris Sale of the Atlanta Braves delivers the baseball from a lower angle.
Manaea is flying under the radar on the list of potential free agents, but perhaps not for long. If the Mets make the playoffs, Manaea will have the opportunity to showcase his stuff under the bright lights.
He can opt out after this season with New York, just as he did before the second year of his previous deal with the San Francisco Giants.
Breslow should have an offer ready for when the time comes.
