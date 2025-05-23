Red Sox 'Showed Interest' In AL Batting Champ Before Making Noda Trade
Who else were the Boston Red Sox pursuing at first base beyond Ryan Noda?
Thursday brought news that Boston had traded for Noda, the Los Angeles Angels first baseman, although the Red Sox’s pursuit of another first baseman may not end (pending Noda’s production, among other factors). This begs the question: Who else has Boston been monitoring in recent days?
MLB reporter Francys Romero provided at least one answer.
“The Red Sox explored the free agent market for first basemen but ultimately decided to pursue players via trade,” Romero reported on Thursday.
“They showed interest in players like Yuli Gurriel, but nothing materialized.”
Gurriel, 40, is a career .278 hitter with 98 home runs and 471 RBI. He accomplished a lot with the Houston Astros between 2016 and 2022, winning two World Series championships (2017, 2022) and taking home a Gold Glove and American League batting champion title in 2021.
Since leaving the Astros, Gurriel has played for the Miami Marlins, Kansas City Royals, and most recently, the San Diego Padres, with whom Gurriel signed a minor league deal on February 17.
Gurriel ended up making San Diego’s Opening Day roster and hit .111/.200/.139 with the Padres before being designated for assignment on April 29. He subsequently cleared waivers and elected free agency on May 3.
For whatever reason, Gurriel-to-Boston didn’t pan out.
Boston now moves forward with Noda while continuing to prepare Kristian Campbell for first base availability.
More MLB: Red Sox Writer Makes Bittersweet Alex Bregman Prediction