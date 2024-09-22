Red Sox Slugger Becomes Third Player In Franchise History To Accomplish Absurd Feat
The 2024 season is ending in disappointing fashion for the Boston Red Sox, but that doesn't mean there's nothing to play for.
Every September is a chance for Major League Baseball players to set the foundation for more success the following season, and Boston's Triston Casas was someone who desperately needed a good September after missing four months due to injury earlier this year.
On Sunday, Casas ensured he would have a good September with just three swings.
Casas launched a 400-foot, three-run homer off Pablo López in the first inning. He added another three-run blast over the Green Monster in the third. And in the fifth, he took reliever Brent Headrick 423 feet to the triangle in right-center, sealing the best game of his young career.
According to J.P. Long (@SoxNotes on X), Casas was just the third Red Sox hitter ever to homer in his first three plate appearances of a game. The other two were Mookie Betts in 2019 and Mo Vaughn in 1996. It was also the first three-homer game by any Red Sox hitter since Trevor Story in 2022.
Sunday's outburst was the positive sign Red Sox fans had long been waiting for since Casas started slumping in late August. He'd been striking out much more than usual, his timing looked off, and he'd been losing his at-bats against left-handed starters.
With a three-homer, seven-RBI day, Casas upped his season OPS to .803. He's up to 12 home runs in just 56 games in 2024, putting him on pace for well over 30 with a full season's workload.
It was an important statement day for the 24-year-old first baseman. Casas has been the subject of trade speculation of late. He's no doubt heard the whispers that the Red Sox have one too many left-handed bats. He knows he needs to prove to the front office he's too good to get rid of.
If he's the hitter he showed himself to be on Sunday, though, there's no world in which it makes sense to give up Casas. He provides the kind of fireworks few other hitters around the league can.
More MLB: Red Sox $331 Million Superstar Avoids Surgery After Season-Ending IL Placement