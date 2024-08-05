Red Sox Slugger 'Expected' To Be In Starting Lineup Monday After Illness
The Boston Red Sox will be getting a big bat back into the lineup on Monday.
Boston entered Monday two and a half games back of the Kansas City Royals for the third spot in the American League Wild Card standings.
As the Red Sox take the field at Kauffman Stadium for game one of a three-game series with the Royals, it’s not an overstatement to say that the game has playoff implications.
Fortunately for Boston, slugger Tyler O’Neill is expected to return to the lineup after missing two games due to illness, per Adam London of NESN.
“Although he wasn't used Sunday, O'Neill was available to pinch hit in the series finale at Globe Life Field and the "expectation" is he will start Monday night at Kauffman Stadium,” London said.
O’Neill last took the diamond on Friday night in Texas but then missed the weekend games while suffering from a bug that may also be afflicting Rob Refsnyder, according to London’s report.
O’Neill, 29, is slashing .268/ .357/ .544 this season with 22 home runs and 45 RBIs.
The Red Sox will be happy to have his power back in the fold as they look to win a crucial series in Kansas City.
