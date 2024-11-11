Red Sox Slugger In Line For $48M Deal May Cut Ties With Boston For Phillies
There already has been plenty of chatter about the Boston Red Sox and it seems with each passing day there is even more.
Boston is a team that is building something interesting with its young core and has the financial backing to go out and add some star power to take the team to another level. You don't have to look hard to see that the Red Sox are in a different place than they were last year.
The Red Sox took a step forward in the regular season, and it seems like the front office now is willing to invest in the roster again. Boston still could lose some key pieces, though. Slugger Tyler O'Neill filled a hole for Boston in 2024 but is a free agent.
It would make sense for Boston to bring him back to add some right-handed pop, but other clubs are looking for the same thing. MLB.com's Mark Feinsand suggested that the Philadelphia Phillies could provide Boston some competition for O'Neill's services.
"A change of scenery proved to be the perfect tonic for O’Neill, who belted 31 home runs with an .847 OPS in 113 games for the Red Sox after a pair of down seasons with St. Louis in 2022-23," Feinsand said. "The two-time Gold Glove Award winner topped the 100-game mark for only the second time in his career, and his injury history might hamper his chances of securing a long-term contract. Potential fits: Phillies, Red Sox, (Kansas Royals)."
Philadelphia is in a different position than Boston. It won 95 games in the regular season in 2024 and was one of the top contenders in baseball to fight for the World Series. If the Phillies come calling for O'Neill, it may be tough for Boston to bring him back. He's projected to get a $48 million deal this winter and we'll just have to wait and see.
More MLB: Red Sox Urged To Land Projected $160M Star In Blockbuster Signing