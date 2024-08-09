Red Sox Slugger Listed As Player Most Likely To Be Traded In 2025
The Boston Red Sox have the hottest offense in baseball right now, but they could be trading away one of their heavy hitters next season.
Boston has been destroying the baseball since the All-Star break, with players like Masataka Yoshida slashing for both average and power. Yoshida is hitting .350 since the break and has also produced 13 RBIs in that span.
The 31-year-old DH is in the second year of his five-year, $90 million contract with the Red Sox, but a new report indicates that Boston could be trading Yoshida next season.
In an article that listed the one player from each Major League team most likely to be traded next year, Bleacher Report’s Zachary D. Rymer chose Yoshida from the Red Sox.
“It was tempting to ponder a trade of Trevor Story, but the notion of another team taking on the back half of his six-year, $140 million contract is too preposterous to present as a serious idea,” Rymer said.
“With Yoshida, at least we know Boston was willing to trade him last winter. And while his own contract isn't cheap, he's owed $55.8 million after 2024 compared to $80 million for Story.”
Yoshida looks like a perfect fit in the Red Sox lineup at present, but a lot could transpire between now and next year’s deadline.
Yoshida’s 2024 numbers have benefited from his recent hot streak. He’s now hitting .283/ .355/ .408 with six home runs in 262 plate appearances this season.
More MLB: Red Sox Youngest Top-10 Prospect Out For Season After Undergoing Wrist Surgery