Inside The Red Sox

Red Sox Slugger Shut Down With Nagging Knee Injury, Stalling Breakout Season

Boston can't catch a break with injuries this season

Stephen Mottram

Mar 31, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Boston Red Sox third base coach Kyle Hudson (84) and left fielder Tyler O'Neill (17) celebrate after O’Neil hit a home run against the Seattle Mariners during the second inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 31, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Boston Red Sox third base coach Kyle Hudson (84) and left fielder Tyler O'Neill (17) celebrate after O’Neil hit a home run against the Seattle Mariners during the second inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports / Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Boston Red Sox injury woes continue to roll through the team as yet another key player was moved to the injured list.

In what can only be described as anything other than bad luck, Boston has seen far too many of their stars sidelined this season with injuries. The battle against injuries continues, as one of the most promising offseason additions will miss some time.

"Red Sox announce they’ve placed Tyler O’Neill on the 10-Day IL retroactive to May 26 with right knee inflammation," The Athletic's Jen McCaffrey reported on Wednesday evening. "Recalled infielder Enmanuel Valdez from Triple-A Worcester."

O'Neill has a .236 batting average with 17 extra-base hits including 11 home runs, 17 RBIs and a .843 OPS (133 OPS+) in 41 games this season.

Throughout the seven years he's been in the majors, it is safe to say O'Neill has been no stranger to the IL. The 28-year-old missed a large chunk of last season with a lower back strain, and more recently was placed on the seven-day IL due to a concussion earlier this year.

With Valdez being called up from Worcester, there's a good chance we will continue to see Ceddanne Rafaela in the outfield and some variation of a rotating cast in the infield. David Hamilton and Romy González likely will take the bulk of the workload at shortstop.

More MLB: Ex-Red Sox Hurler Reportedly Lands With AL Rival After Three-Year Stint In Boston

Published
Stephen Mottram

STEPHEN MOTTRAM

Stephen Mottram joined Sports Illustrated/FanNation's "Inside The Red Sox" to bring some fun and thoughtful coverage to the site.  The young writer graduated from Merrimack College with a degree in Communication and Media and has been a lifelong Boston sports fan.  Follow him on Twitter: @smottram24