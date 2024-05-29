Red Sox Slugger Shut Down With Nagging Knee Injury, Stalling Breakout Season
The Boston Red Sox injury woes continue to roll through the team as yet another key player was moved to the injured list.
In what can only be described as anything other than bad luck, Boston has seen far too many of their stars sidelined this season with injuries. The battle against injuries continues, as one of the most promising offseason additions will miss some time.
"Red Sox announce they’ve placed Tyler O’Neill on the 10-Day IL retroactive to May 26 with right knee inflammation," The Athletic's Jen McCaffrey reported on Wednesday evening. "Recalled infielder Enmanuel Valdez from Triple-A Worcester."
O'Neill has a .236 batting average with 17 extra-base hits including 11 home runs, 17 RBIs and a .843 OPS (133 OPS+) in 41 games this season.
Throughout the seven years he's been in the majors, it is safe to say O'Neill has been no stranger to the IL. The 28-year-old missed a large chunk of last season with a lower back strain, and more recently was placed on the seven-day IL due to a concussion earlier this year.
With Valdez being called up from Worcester, there's a good chance we will continue to see Ceddanne Rafaela in the outfield and some variation of a rotating cast in the infield. David Hamilton and Romy González likely will take the bulk of the workload at shortstop.
