Red Sox Slugger Spends 96 Hours In Hospital, Could Surprisingly Need Rehab Stint
The Boston Red Sox thought they were getting a right-handed bat back in the lineup this week, but an extended hospital stay has complicated matters.
Boston’s slugger Tyler O’Neill was sent to the injured list last week with a stomach virus and lower leg infection, but not much was revealed about either ailment.
O’Neill was eligible to return to the lineup on Wednesday, but he’s going to be off the diamond for at least another few days.
According to a report from Alex Speier of the Boston Globe, O’Neill spent no less than four days in the hospital getting treatment for his infection, which is now revealed to have been worse than initially reported.
“Tyler O’Neill said he got discharged from MGH yesterday after 4 days in the hospital having his leg infection treated,” Speier said. “He started baseball activity yesterday. He will travel with the team and hopes he might be able to be activated without a minor league rehab stint.”
The mere mention of a possible minor league rehab stint is discouraging news for the Red Sox, who were expecting O’Neill to jump back into the fray ahead of Boston’s important series against the Baltimore Orioles. Now it appears O’Neill will likely miss that entire series, and other Boston bats will have to step up.
O’Neill is an upcoming free agent and — despite his recent injury history — is expected to land upwards of a $60 million contract this winter.
More MLB: Red Sox Two-Time All-Star 'Looks Very Comfortable' During BP; Is Return Near?