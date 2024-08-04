Red Sox Slugger Stuns Alex Cora With Injury Talk: 'Caught Me Off Guard'
Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora cares about protecting his players.
That’s precisely why Cora was so bothered by Triston Casas’s recent remarks that Casas “feels like someone’s stabbing” him when he takes a swing.
Casas is currently rehabbing with Triple-A Worcester Red Sox.
After Cora caught wind of Casas’s comments regarding his ribcage injury, Cora reportedly talked with Casas to make sure he was doing okay, according to Pete Abraham of the Boston Globe.
"Sometimes I read stuff and I'm like, ‘Are we in the same page here?’” Cora said, per Abraham.. "That one caught me off guard. We had a good conversation with Triston. He's fine."
“It’s all fun and games, right? But to a certain point, like when I get messages from people [asking] are you guys taking care of this kid? I think we’re doing everything the right way. So we talked to him and hopefully that’s the end of gunshots and knives.”
It’s unclear when exactly Casas will be returning to the big league lineup, but when he does, he can expect to receive the full support of his manager.
Boston is in a fierce battle for playoff positioning at the moment, but Cora understands that some things are more important than baseball.
