Red Sox Slugger 'Unlikely' To Return To Boston With Payday Coming
The Boston Red Sox may not have had the exact season they hoped for in 2024, but there were some bright spots.
Boston made a handful of moves heading into the 2024 season, and arguably the best one was acquiring slugger Tyler O'Neill from the St. Louis Cardinals. He has been everything the Red Sox could've hoped for this season. O'Neill has 31 home runs and has shined.
He will be a free agent at the end of the season, though, and FanSided's Katie Manganelli predicted that he is "unlikely" that he will return.
"Tyler O'Neill is an impending free agent and he'll be highly coveted in a market low on impact bats," Manganelli said. "The outfielder posted a rebound season in Boston and had better success at the plate than he's had since 2021. Despite his offensive turnaround, it's unlikely the Red Sox will keep O'Neill around for another season.
"Their outfield has been packed all year, and O'Neill had to split his playing time with Rob Refsnyder and Wilyer Abreu while Masataka Yoshida held the designated hitter spot every day. Boston also expects Roman Anthony to make it to the big leagues next year, and as one of the organization's top prospects, he shouldn't have to compete for playing time. O'Neill could fetch a nice contract with another team after his rebound campaign with the Sox."
It would be nice for the Red Sox to bring him back, but it doesn't sound like a new deal is coming.
