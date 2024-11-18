Red Sox Slugger Urged To Cut Ties With Boston In Favor Of Cubs
The Boston Red Sox certainly are going to add to the organization this winter, but unfortunately, some players could be on their way out of the organization as well.
Boston looked like a playoff team for much of the 2024 season but struggled down the stretch and ended up finishing the season with an 81-81 record. The Red Sox are a team that could take a big step forward in 2025 thanks to its young core and the expectation that the club is going to heavily spend in free agency.
But, there are players that could be on the way out of town. Slugger Tyler O'Neill was great for Boston in 2024 but he is an intriguing free agent who will be a great backup option for teams pursuing New York Yankees star Juan Soto. Because of this, FanSided's Jacob Mountz urged the Chicago Cubs to take a look into signing him.
"Among the sluggers on the market this offseason is a somewhat overlooked name," Mountz said. "Tyler O’Neill hit 31 home runs in 2024 through only 411 at-bats, slashing .241/.336/.511/.847. The main reason for any skepticism in signing O’Neill would be his frequent injuries. In his seven-year career, O’Neill has never seen 500 at-bats in a single season topping out at 482 in 2021. However, that season, he flashed his true slugging potential with 34 home runs and a .286 batting average coming in eighth place in the (National League Most Valuable Player) voting. On the glove side, he won his second of two Gold Gloves...
"Because of his injuries and his mixed performance, O’Neill won’t be an expensive addition. However, if O’Neill can stay healthy, he may return to the MVP discussion. And despite the risk, the opportunity to sign a potent slugger at a rock-bottom price should be hard to pass on. If signed, he can bring much-needed power to a Cubs team that only hit 170 home runs in 2024."
Will O'Neill be back in Boston in 2025? He certainly will have plenty of suitors.
