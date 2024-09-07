Inside The Red Sox

Red Sox Star Closer 'Won't Pitch Again' Until Lat Injury Subsides

Not the news fans were hoping for...

Jackson Roberts

Aug 30, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Kenley Jansen (74) pitches against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
The Red Sox were in a perfect save situation, needing to nail down a 3-1 win to snap their five-game losing streak.

But their closer wasn't there.

Josh Winckowski was called upon by manager Alex Cora for his first save opportunity since blowing a three-run lead against the Texas Rangers in mid-August. This time, though, Winckowski was able to get the job done, setting the Chicago White Sox down in order.

Despite the win, the absence of Kenley Jansen was cause for some alarm. His last outing was Wednesday, when he allowed four earned runs, walked three batters, and exited after just 1/3 of an inning against the New York Mets.

Unfortunately, Jansen's postgame comments did nothing to soothe the minds of Red Sox fans worried about the availability of their closer moving forward.

"I won't pitch again until this (calms) down," Jansen said, per Julian McWilliams of the Boston Globe.

His ERA took a hit after the outing at Citi Field, but Jansen has been much more reliable than that 3.70 number suggests in 2024. He has 25 saves in 29 opportunities, with 57 strikeouts in 48 1/3 innings pitched.

The 36-year-old is fourth on the all-time saves list at 445.

The Red Sox have asked a lot of Jansen at times this season, and for the most part, he has delivered. When Boston was firmly entrenched in the race, he entered in the eighth inning several times, and got the job done over and over throughout the summer.

A free agent after this season, there is a strong chance September will be the veteran closer's final month in a Red Sox uniform.

Hopefully, Jansen gets the chance to end the year on his own terms.

