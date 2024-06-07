Red Sox Star Reportedly Could Be Traded To Dodgers In Notable Move After Strong Start
The Boston Red Sox roster was not set up for postseason contention and have not done themselves any favors with a 32-31 start -- 12 1/2 games back of first place in the American League East.
Boston only trails the expanded wild card format by 1 1/2 games but Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow will have to see more than just a team in the hunt to alter his timeline -- which was predicated on waiting until more young talents establish themselves.
If the Red Sox merely hang around .500, impending free agents almost certainly will be shipped off this summer, one of which could be headed for a reunion: closer Kenley Jansen.
"The borderline Hall of Famer surely wants to be on a contender," the New York Post's Jon Heyman wrote Thursday about Jansen. "A (Los Angeles) Dodgers return makes sense."
Jansen has a 2.89 ERA with a 24-to-10 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .197 batting average against and a 1.23 WHIP in 18 2/3 innings this season. Most importantly, he's converted nine of 10 save opportunities.
The 36-year-old has been vocal about wanting to play for a contender in his latter years and the Dodgers could use a high-leverage reliever.
Barring a run by Boston, Jansen is as good as gone. Los Angeles would be a logical landing spot.
