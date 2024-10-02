Red Sox Star Takes Hard Stance On Expectations For Boston In Free Agency
Will the Boston Red Sox go back to their high-spending ways this winter?
Boston clearly took a step in the right direction in 2024 and isn't far away from contending in the American League. The Red Sox have money to spend, and sound they may be willing to do so this winter. Boston is worth investing in.
The Red Sox are loaded with young, offensive talent but do need to add a little more talent this winter. Boston could use one starting pitcher, at least one right-handed slugger, and multiple high-leverage relievers. These moves certainly will cost money. The Red Sox clearly need to add, and star shortstop Trevor Story made it known that he hopes Boston does so this winter, as transcribed by the Boston Globe's Alex Speier.
"We’re the Boston Red Sox," Story said as transcribed by Speier. "I think (adding) is what you expect. We’d love to see that be the case. Hopefully, now that we have a pretty solid core of young guys, it’s a perfect opportunity to add."
Story was a bright spot for the Red Sox in 2024, although he missed much of the season. He impressed early on but suffered what looked like a season-ending shoulder injury. Story battled back and beat the odds and returned down the stretch as the Red Sox were fighting for a playoff spot. He was solid and likely will have a big role in 2025. It sounds like he wants Boston to add even more this winter.
