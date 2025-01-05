Red Sox Suggested As Fit For 39-Homer Slugger In Blockbuster Trade
The Boston Red Sox seemingly are tying their best to add a right-handed slugger to the middle of the order.
Boston needs some more offense if it wants to contend in 2025. The Red Sox's starting rotation should be enough to get them at least near a playoff spot, but the offense needs some more balance if they want to actually contend.
The most talked about option recently for Boston has been former Houston Astros star Alex Bregman. But, who else could be a fit for the Red Sox? FanSided's Mark Ruelle made a list of three blockbuster trade targets to add some offense. One intriguing player who was mentioned is Athletics slugger Brent Rooker.
"The A’s are always willing to move on from soon-to-be expensive talent and Rooker fits that description," Ruelle said. "This move would be contingent upon the Red Sox getting rid of Masataka Yoshida, currently the team’s DH. The Sox might have to get a third team involved in the deal to make this work and will certainly have to pick up the majority of Yoshida’s contract.
"All the names above would have to be considered in this deal but perhaps the Sox can hang on to (Marcelo Mayer) if they offer the A’s someone like David Hamilton. Hamilton showed that he can man either middle-infield slot and has plus speed. He is also under team control for the next four years. The Sox would have to get creative here, but Rooker absolutely solves the Red Sox's right-handed power needs."
This is just a hypothetical and the Athletics haven't indicated that they would be willing to move Rooker. But, this is a fun idea. Rooker is just 30 years old and had a fantastic 2024 campaign. He hit 39 home runs, drove in 112 runs, and slashed .293/.365/.562. It doesn't seem likely because the Athletics have been adding this offseason rather than subtracting. But, it is a fun thought. Rooker is the type of player that would take Boston to another level.
