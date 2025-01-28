Red Sox Suggested Blockbuster Trade Would Land 138 OPS+ Slugger From Cubs
The Boston Red Sox made one enormous trade with a Chicago team this winter. Perhaps it's time to explore blockbuster deals on the other side of the Windy City.
In December, the Red Sox altered the course of their 2025 season with the acquisition of 25-year-old superstar starting pitcher Garrett Crochet. They sent four top prospects to the Chicago White Sox in what was arguably the biggest trade of the offseason to this point.
Though the Crochet trade unquestionably improves the Red Sox's playoff odds, they're still short at least one powerful right-handed bat. And they could look across town from the White Sox in hopes of finding it.
The Chicago Cubs acquired former Houston Astros right fielder Kyle Tucker in December, which was the other main candidate for this offseason's biggest trade. The three-time All-Star Tucker displaced slugger Seiya Suzuki as the Cubs' primary starting right fielder.
On Tuedsay, NESN's Jason Ounpraseuth suggested that Suzuki could be the ideal trade target for the Red Sox to add the exact right-handed thump they seek this winter.
"Suzuki potentially could have been a Juan Soto backup plan," Ounpraseuth wrote. "The 30-year-old adapted well to MLB and his hitting profile would be perfect for Fenway (Park)."
It seemed like the Chicago Cubs would be willing to move the outfielder, but the Kyle Tucker trade put them all in on their current corps. However, the right offer could change their mind."
Suzuki slashed .283/.366/.482 for the Cubs in 132 games last season, good for a career-high 138 OPS+. That's a better number than any full-time righty in the Red Sox's lineup put up last season, including departed home run leader Tyler O'Neill.
The Cubs don't necessarily need to trade Suzuki, but the slugger doesn't seem content to assume a full-time designated hitter role. With Ian Happ, Pete Crow-Armstrong, and Tucker slated to man the outfield left to right, that's likely the only role the Cubs have to offer Suzuki moving forward.
With two years remaining on Suzuki's contract, it will likely take at least two more top prospects to bring him to Boston. The price is unknown, but the prize certainly is worth paying for within reason.
More MLB: Red Sox Blockbuster Trade Idea Brings Cardinals $8M Two-Time All-Star To Boston