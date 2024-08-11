Red Sox Superstar Says He's Been 'Grinding Through Some Things Physically'
The Boston Red Sox gave arguably their best hitter the day off on Sunday versus the Houston Astros.
Third baseman Rafael Devers is reportedly not 100 percent, which led Boston’s manager Alex Cora to remove him from the lineup.
MassLive’s Christoper Smith reported the news on Sunday, although the specific ailments Devers is going through were not made clear.
“Devers said after Saturday’s game he was grinding through some things physically without pinpointing anything specific,” Smith said. “It’s more general soreness.”
Cora also commented on the Devers decision.
“He’s been grinding through it and I think it makes sense today and hopefully tomorrow he’ll be back,” Cora said, per Smith.
Devers didn’t look like himself in the first two games of the series against Houston. He went 1-8 with four strikeouts and uncharacteristically had some uncomfortable-looking at-bats with runners in scoring position.
Devers is an historically durable player for Boston. He’s appeared in 150-plus games for the Red Sox in three of the past five seasons, and he appeared in 141 games in another year during that stretch.
He’s having an excellent 2024, batting .300 with 25 home runs and 71 RBIs.
