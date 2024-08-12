Red Sox Superstar Suspended Two Games For Slur Uttered In 'Heat Of The Moment'
The Boston Red Sox announced a two-game suspension of their star outfielder on Monday.
Jarren Duran, who has appeared in every game this season, will see that streak come to an end as he is to miss Boston's next two contests against the Texas Rangers on account of a slur that Duran uttered during Sunday's game against the Houston Astros.
The Red Sox organization released a statement on Monday in tandem with Duran's suspension.
"In consultation with Major League Baseball, the Red Sox today issued an unpaid two-game suspension to outfielder Jarren Duran beginning with tonight's game against the Texas Rangers at Fenway Park," the statement said.
"Additionally, Duran's salary from the two-game suspension will be donated to PFLAG (Federation of Parents and Friends of Lesbians and Gays), the United States' largest organization dedicated to supporting, educating, and advocating for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer people and those who love them."
Duran reportedly regrets the incident, according to Pete Abraham of the Boston Globe.
"Duran said his comment was in the "heat of the moment" and he regretted it," Abraham said on Monday.
Duran, 27, will presumably be back in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rangers.
More MLB: Red Sox Slugger Could Reportedly Demand ‘$60M Contract’ This Offseason