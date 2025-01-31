Red Sox Surprisingly Called 'Co-Favorites' For $100 Million All-Star
Could the Boston Red Sox still be alive in the sweepstakes for one of the top remaining players in free agency?
Former Houston Astros All-Star Alex Bregman is still available somehow and has been tied to the Red Sox on numerous occasions. Boston still could use a right-handed bat and Bregman would be great, but lately everything has been doom and gloom.
The Astros reportedly re-entered the sweepstakes and it has been reported that Boston didn't want to hand out a deal for as long as Bregman wants. While this is the case, USA Today Sports' Bob Nightengale took to social media and called Boston "co-favorites" for Bregman along with the Detroit Tigers.
"While it seems almost inevitable that 1B Pete Alonso returns to the (New York Mets), the Detroit Tigers and Boston Red Sox loom as co-favorites for 3B Alex Bregman with no movement in Astros talks," Nightengale said.
This is somewhat surprising because of the fact that lately the sentiment has been that Bregman likely would go elsewhere. Boston hasn't handed out any large deals aside from Walker Buehler's one-year pact, so they still can afford him. He had a five-year, $100 million deal with Houston and certainly is looking for more.
It would be really great if Boston could land him but we still have to wait. Hopefully, there will be a more concrete update soon, but it at least is positive that an insider of Nightengale's caliber thinks Boston has a chance.
Boston already is better than it was in 2024 on paper right now, but adding Bregman could make them one of the best teams in the American League.
