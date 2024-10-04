Red Sox Surprisingly Floated For Projected $188 Million Star Slugger
Will the Boston Red Sox pull off a blockbuster signing this winter?
One thing that is going to be continuously mentioned this winter is the fact that the Red Sox aren't far away from contending in the American League. Boston did a good job taking a step in the right direction in 2024 and now needs to capitalize on it.
If the current playoffs are any indication, anything can happen. Both the Kansas City Royals and Detroit Tigers advanced to the American League Division Series by taking down the Houston Astros and Baltimore Orioles. Anything can happen, and all you have to do is get in.
Boston needs to add some more right-handed pop to the middle of the lineup this winter. Milwaukee Brewers star shortstop Willy Adames arguably will be the best right-handed hitter available this winter. He is just 29 years old and is coming off a season where he hit 32 home runs and drove in 112 RBIs.
He will be one of the top free agents this winter and is projected to get a deal worth $188 million over seven seasons. Adames will be a good pickup for whichever team lands him, and FanSided's Zach Pressnell surprisingly mentioned the Red Sox as a possible landing spot.
"This generation is blessed with a ton of talented shortstops that it isn't an insult to be labeled the sixth, seventh, or eighth-best shortstop in the league," Pressnell said. "Willy Adames is one of the more underrated shortstops in baseball.
"He's bound to get paid this offseason. The Brewers have the opportunity to pay him, but they have also had the opportunity to extend him, and they haven't done so. Teams like the (San Diego Padres), (New York Mets), (New York Yankees), and (Toronto Blue Jays) all have shortstops, so this one comes down to the Red Sox and (Los Angeles Dodgers), in my mind."
Adames' bat makes sense, but the Red Sox don't necessarily need to add at shortstop right now. Boston has Trevor Story manning the position and top prospect Marcelo Mayer nearing his big league debut. Landing Adames would block Mayer. The only way a deal with Adames makes sense is if the Red Sox were to trade Mayer.
