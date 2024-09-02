Red Sox Surprisingly Gave 'Some Thought' To Promoting 22-Year-Old Rising Star
The Boston Red Sox recently came close to making a shocking roster move.
The Athletic’s Jen McCaffrey indicated in a new report Sunday that Boston was considering giving 22-year-old prospect Kristian Campbell a big league call-up.
It was only a couple of months ago that Campbell found himself playing with Double-A Portland Sea Dogs, making a 2024 appearance in the Majors seemingly incomprehensible.
Campbell was promoted to Triple-A Worcester Red Sox last month and has been generating buzz at an exponential pace, with some scouts even declaring that Campbell is the best overall prospect in Boston’s farm system.
McCaffrey noted in her report that the Red Sox ultimately decided against promoting Campbell to The Show this month, probably because they deemed the transition too rapid.
“There was some thought the Red Sox might add second base/outfield prospect Kristian Campbell, but he’s only been in Triple A for less than a month,” McCaffrey said.
McCaffrey also commented on the latest twist in the Red Sox-Vaughn Grissom era, as Boston surprisingly chose to promote infielder Enmanuel Valdez over Grissom in its recent roster shakeup.
“The more surprising move was that the Red Sox opted to add Valdez over Vaughn Grissom. Grissom has a .239 average and .667 OPS in 39 games for Worcester,” McCaffrey said.
As the Red Sox seem to be slipping out playoff contention once and for all, it’s widely assumed that more roster moves are close on the horizon.
More MLB: Red Sox Made 'Shrewd Move' In Signing Rookie To Extension, New Report Says