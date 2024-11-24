Red Sox Surprisingly Named As Landing Spot For Cardinals Five-Time Silver Slugger
The Boston Red Sox have some interesting decisions to make this winter, with one key weakness to address.
For all their talent on offense, the Red Sox couldn't hit left-handed pitching in 2024, and most of their young position player prospects all bat lefty as well. Adding a right-handed bat with a strong track record against lefties could be a key to turning Boston's fortunes around in 2025.
First baseman Triston Casas and designated hitter Masataka Yoshida have been two names floated as possible trade candidates. However, the Red Sox likely prefer to hold onto Casas, who is still only 24, and Yoshida recently had shoulder surgery, which makes him tougher to deal.
However, if the Red Sox do shock the world and trade one of those two players, there's room in the lineup for an extra righty power bat. And perhaps Boston could look to fill that void with the 2022 National League Most Valuable Player.
Paul Goldschmidt, the former St. Louis Cardinals seven-time All-Star, is hitting free agency at age 37 after back-to-back disappointing seasons. Cody Kluge of BVM Sports recently named the Red Sox as one of the top possible destinations for Goldschmidt in free agency.
"Adding another slugger this offseason will likely be a priority as Boston looks to catch theBaltimore Orioles and New York Yankees in the AL East. That will be especially true if the club loses outfielder Tyler O’Neill in free agency who hit 31 home runs this past season," Kluge said.
"The Red Sox... have received decent production at first base from left-handed hitting first baseman Triston Casas when he has been in the lineup. Still, Goldschmidt could slot in as a valuable option from the right side of the plate for Boston’s lineup whether that be at first base or as the team’s designated hitter."
Goldschmidt had a dreadful year by his standards, posting a .716 OPS and 98 OPS+. His previous career-lows were .808 and 115. However, he still ranked in the 92nd percentile in hard-hit rate and the 76th percentile of expected slugging percentage, so there's a chance he could regress positively.
It's highly unlikely to happen unless Yoshida gets dealt, but Goldschmidt would be an interesting bounce-back candidate at Fenway Park. The offensive malaise that plagued the Cardinals the last two years could have been a big part of his decline, and he was an MVP only two seasons ago.
