Red Sox Surprisingly Named Top Landing Spot For Mets $182 Million 4-Time All-Star
It's time for the Boston Red Sox to lock in and identify their next right-handed slugger.
It's obvious at this point that the Red Sox have to add at least one more righty to their lineup, preferably one with some thump. Losing 2024 home run leader Tyler O'Neill to the Baltimore Orioles doesn't have to be a big deal, but it will become one if Boston doesn't replace him.
Pete Alonso, who was projected for a six-year, $182 million contract by Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller last week, would represent one of the most expensive possible options. The four-time New York Mets All-Star has hit 226 home runs in his six-year career, all by his age-30 season.
On Wednesday, Julia Stumbaugh of Bleacher Report named the Red Sox as one of the top three possible destinations for Alonso in free agency, alongside the incumbent Mets and the Houston Astros.
"Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow said last week that the club is still looking to add 'a right-handed bat' in free agency," Stumbaugh said. "Alonso, whose 34 home runs last season would have ranked him first on the Red Sox roster, could add power to this batting order."
"The Red Sox already have Triston Casas at first base, but it sounds like the team might be willing to move on from him this offseason... Should the Red Sox deal their (first) baseman elsewhere, the addition of Alonso could fill Casas' spot in the infield while providing Breslow with the right-handed slugging he's looking for."
Here's why Alonso to the Red Sox isn't completely laughable: Boston's top need right now is right-handed power. Offense is more important than defense in this league, and if the Red Sox think Alonso is the best way to improve their defense,
Obviously, signing Alonso would necessitate getting rid of either Casas or designated hitter Masataka Yoshida. Because Alonso is so expensive, the preferable solution would be to find a trade partner for Yoshida with the sole purpose of getting his money off the books, not worrying about who they get back.
It still doesn't feel likely at this point, but Stumbaugh raises valid points about Alonso's fit for the Red Sox. Crazier things have happened than Boston switching course to make sure a potential 40-homer bat would join their lineup.
