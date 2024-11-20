Red Sox Tabbed As Frontrunners To Sign Projected $165 Million Star
Changes are coming to the Boston Red Sox's starting rotation and it wouldn't be shocking to see a big addition coming to town.
It has been consistently reported this offseason by numerous outlets that the Red Sox are willing to spend again. It's unclear exactly what the Red Sox will do, but Boston surely will be looking to add. A frontline starter seems like a must and Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller predicted that they will end up landing Atlanta Braves ace Max Fried on a six-year, $165 million deal.
"Contract Prediction: 6 years, $165 million to the Boston Red Sox," Miller said. "Max Fried has developed a bit of an injury-prone label, but that's unduly harsh, no? Dating back to 2019, he ranks 20th in the majors with 142 games started, as well as 20th in innings pitched at 824.2. And we're just talking the regular season there. He also pitched in the postseason in the past seven years, putting in another 67 innings of work in October...
"And after trading their lone left-handed starter to Atlanta last winter before watching Chris Sale suddenly turn back into a Cy Young-caliber pitcher, the Boston Red Sox are probably hungry to sign another southpaw. Getting Fried as their ace while Lucas Giolito hopefully returns at a No. 2 or No. 3 starter level could be a two-pronged game-changer for a club that has been sputtering around .500 for three years running."
Fried is a two-time All-Star and could fill a huge hole for the Red Sox. He keeps on being brought up as a fit for Boston. Where there is smoke, there is fire. Maybe a move could be on the way?
