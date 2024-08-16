Red Sox To Reportedly Face Top Orioles Pitching Prospect In Crucial Game Saturday
The Boston Red Sox are in the middle of their most brutal stretch of schedule yet during the 2024 season.
With the Baltimore Orioles, Houston Astros, and Arizona Diamondbacks on deck, the Red Sox are facing nothing but current playoff teams for the rest of this week and next. At 63-57 and 2.5 games out of the Wild Card race, this could be the stretch that makes or breaks the Red Sox's season.
When you know you have your work cut out for you, it's nice to know which pitchers you're going to be facing. On Friday, the Red Sox got a crucial bit of information regarding the Orioles' pitching plan for the weekend, and the news comes as a bit of a surprise.
Lefties have been the Red Sox's kryptonite all season, and they'll be facing another one on Saturday in Baltimore. However, that lefty also hasn't pitched in the big leagues in over a month.
According to Matt Weyrich of the Baltimore Sun, the Orioles are recalling Povich from Triple-A Norfolk and are planning to start him in Saturday's game. The team has yet to announce a corresponding move.
Povich, 24, debuted in Baltimore earlier this season, pitching in eight games. He went 1-5 with a 6.27 ERA, allowing 40 hits and 23 walks in just 37 1/3 innings of work. He was demoted to Triple-A on July 13.
Facing a rookie who has struggled could be a plus for the Boston offense, but anyone who throws left-handed has had the Red Sox's number all season. Boston's .732 OPS against lefty starters is nearly 50 points lower than it is against righties.
Whatever issue the Red Sox have against lefties, they would do well to solve it quickly. They'll see another one in Baltimore's Trevor Rogers on Sunday, and every loss hurts more than the last at this critical juncture in their season.
