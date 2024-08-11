Red Sox Top-20 Prospect Drilled In Face By 97 MPH Fastball: 'God's Plan'
The Boston Red Sox organization experienced a frightening moment on Friday.
Boston’s No. 19 prospect according to MLB.com, Blaze Jordan, was hit directly in the face with a 97 MPH fastball as he stood at the plate in the ninth inning for Double-A Portland Sea Dogs.
Upon impact, the missile pitch knocked Jordan’s helmet off, and Jordan immediately fell to his knees in pain as the crowd went silent. Trainers rushed over to Jordan as he lay down prostrate on the batter’s box dirt, writhing in pain and holding his head.
Luckily for Jordan and all of those in attendance, a tragedy was avoided.
Jordan will reportedly be okay, although he did suffer a gruesome-looking, bloody black eye that he shared a photo of to X on Saturday with the epic caption, “Baseball is rough sometimes … 97 to the face didn’t feel too great, but all part of Gods plan! Be back soon!”
Chris Hatfield of SoxProspects.com also took to X on Saturday with news on Jordan.
“Blaze Jordan, predictably and understandably, heads to the IL … after taking 97 to the smush last night,” Hatfield said.
If his Hollywood-esque name weren’t enough, Jordan is sure to make a stamp on the minds of Red Sox fans with his gritty response to the injury.
Jordan was selected by Boston with the No. 89 overall pick in the 2020 draft.
He was somewhat of a baseball prodigy in his youth, hitting two 500-foot home runs during a competition when he was just 13.
