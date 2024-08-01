Red Sox Top Prospect Hits 116 MPH Home Run, Franchise-Best Exit Velocity
The Boston Red Sox have a prospect in their farm system with Major League-ready power.
On Wednesday, that prospect launched a 116 MPH home run. It was the hardest-hit ball by any Red Sox player this year at any level (Majors included).
The moonshot described came off the bat of Roman Anthony of Double-A Portland Sea Dogs. Anthony is the No. 14 prospect in all of Major League Baseball (per MLB.com) and the No. 2 prospect in Boston’s system behind Marcelo Mayer.
Anthony, 20, was selected by the Red Sox with the No. 79 overall pick in the 2022 MLB draft. He’s a 6-foot-2 outfielder who hits lefty and throws righty.
Anthony has displayed a wealth of talent already at the Minor League level, and now he can add a franchise-best exit velocity in 2024 to his list of accomplishments.
In describing Anthony’s monstrous home run on Wednesday, Alex Speier of the Boston Globe provided statistical context that aligned Anthony with some special names.
“Hardest hit ball by any Red Sox player at any level (including the big leagues) this year,” Speier said. “Only Sox big leaguers to hit a ball 116 in the Statcast era (2015-24): (Rafael) Devers (3), Hanley (Ramírez) (3), Franchy Cordero, JD Martinez, Hunter Renfroe.”
Anthony was widely known to be off-limits in trade discussions this month. Chief baseball officer Craig Breslow did not want to part ways with Anthony under any circumstances, a decision which appeared quite sound on Wednesday.
