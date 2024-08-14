Red Sox Two-Time All-Star 'Looks Very Comfortable' During BP; Is Return Near?
The Boston Red Sox could be receiving a huge boost to their roster sooner than expected.
Two-time All-Star shortstop Trevor Story appears to be nearly fully recovered from shoulder surgery.
On Wednesday, footage surfaced on X of Story taking live batting practice at Fenway Park and displaying a smooth swing. Pete Abraham of the Boston Globe shared the video and remarked that Story looked “very comfortable” at the plate.
Could Story return to the diamond this season?
The answer is more and more seeming like a resounding yes.
Last week, Boston’s manager Alex Cora came out in the media saying that he’s “fully convinced” of a Story return in 2024. Wednesday’s footage from Fenway only supported Cora’s comments.
It’s impossible to know what kind of pain Story is dealing with or what his true health status is, but all signs point to him returning to the lineup sometime this season as the Red Sox continue to fight for a playoff berth.
With Triston Casas also expected to rejoin Boston imminently (far sooner than Story), the Red Sox lineup could look a lot different by the end of August, hopefully for the better.
Will rust play a factor in the re-emergence of both players? Certainly, but this is something that Boston can trust Cora to manage with proper discernment.
Story signed a six-year, $140 million deal with the Red Sox in March 2022. Injuries have resulted in Story appearing in just 145 games for Boston over the past three seasons.
