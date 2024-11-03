Red Sox Urged To Not Cut Ties With Projected $48 Million Slugger
If the Boston Red Sox want to make a run to the postseason in 2025 then they certainly need to balance out the lineup this winter.
This much is clear after having a very lefty-heavy starting lineup in 2024. There was a time when the Red Sox's offense was among the best in baseball, but injuries hurt the club. It also got a little too predictable for opposing teams to plan their pitching around.
Boston will be looking for some right-handed pop, and there will be multiple suitable candidates on the open market, including a familiar face. Tyler O'Neill hit 31 home runs for the Red Sox in 2024 and now is one of the top right-handed sluggers available in free agency.
It's been a big question whether Boston will bring O'Neill back, but Bleacher Report's Tim Kelly urged them to do so.
"As Anthony Franco of MLB Trade Rumors noted, O'Neill would likely accept the one-year, $21.05 million deal if it was offered to him by the Red Sox," Kelly said. "That means that the Red Sox likely won't offer it to him, because that would be a steep price to pay for him. With that said, the Red Sox should try to bring O'Neill back, even if you know he's probably going to miss time every year with an injury or two.
"Across 113 games in his first season in Boston, O'Neill homered 31 times and drove in 61 runs, while posting one defensive run saved across the two corner outfield spots. What will be interesting is if the Red Sox—or any other interested suitor—would give O'Neill multiple years."
O'Neill is currently projected to receive a three-year, $48 million deal by Spotrac. Would that be worth it for Boston?
