Red Sox Urged To Reunite With 2-Time All-Star Predicted For $43M Deal
By the end of the offseason, the Boston Red Sox surely will have some new faces in town but could an old friend also return?
Boston needs pitching and a former Red Sox All-Star is available on the open market. Two-time All-Star Nathan Eovaldi is available after logging a 3.80 ERA across 29 starts with the Texas Rangers in 2024. He's been an All-Star in two of the last four seasons and helped lead the Rangers to the World Series in 2023.
He's available on the open market and currently is predicted to land a two-year, $43 million deal by Spotrac.
Boston has been one of the most aggressive teams in baseball this offseason so far and FanSided's Jacob Mountz urged the club to take a chance on Eovaldi this offseason.
"This past season, he finished with a satisfactory 3.80 ERA and 166 strikeouts through 170.2 innings," Mountz said. "His 3.80 ERA might not be the stellar performance Boston fans are hoping to get from a new starter, but Eovaldi’s performance in 2024 topped all but one Red Sox starter, that being Tanner Houck.
"However, there is an equally compelling reason to sign Eovaldi besides stabilizing their fractured rotation. Eovaldi maintains a remarkable 3.05 postseason ERA with 82 strikeouts throughout 79.2 innings. If it’s postseason excellence the Red Sox want, it’s hard to do better than Eovaldi."
Boston desperately needs to add a left-handed starter this offseason and Eovaldi isn't that. But he shouldn't be too inexpensive -- compared to some of the other starters who have signed. If the Red Sox were to land someone like Max Fried or Garrett Crochet and also sign Eovaldi, that could be the perfect offseason, pitching-wise.
