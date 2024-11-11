Red Sox Urged To Sign Dodgers World Series Hero To $15 Million Deal
The Boston Red Sox certainly have a chance to make it back to the postseason in 2025.
Boston looked like a playoff team for much of the 2024 season before it struggled down the stretch in the second half of the season. The Red Sox have plenty of talent and now just need to add a little more to put them over the top.
There's a lot to like about Boston now, and it seems like it is going to be one of the more aggressive teams in free agency this winter and the trade market. There are a handful of options for the club to pick from, but there could also be some cheaper options available aside from players like Corbin Burnes and Max Fried.
One player that was suggested as a fit is Los Angeles Dodgers World Series hero Walker Buehler by FanSided's Henry Blickenstaff.
"There have been plenty of rumors surrounding Buehler's potential move to Boston," Blickenstaff said. "With the Red Sox in desperate need of any pitching help they can get, Buehler seems like a risk worth taking. His 2024 numbers were pretty forgettable and he's had injury problems in each of the last three seasons, but he was brilliant in the years before that, and he showed some of his old potential in this year's postseason. Best of all, with a projected market value of only $3.9 million per year, the commitment on the Red Sox' part is insignificant."
Buehler is going to be more expensive than the $3.9 million mentioned. MLB Trade Rumors has predicted he will get a one-year, $15 million deal this winter. It wouldn't be too shocking to see Buehler get a deal north of $10 million and the Red Sox certainly should consider that.
More MLB: Red Sox Urged To Land Projected $160M Star In Blockbuster Signing