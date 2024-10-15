Red Sox Urged To Sign Projected $188 Million Slugger By Insider
Will the Boston Red Sox find a way to add a top right-handed hitter this winter?
It has been reported on numerous occasions that the Red Sox will be looking to add some offense this winter. If Boston can add one or two right-handed bats, there is a strong chance that it will be in the playoffs in 2025.
It's too early to know who the solution could be, but NBC Sports Boston's John Tomase urged the Red Sox to go out and get Milwaukee Brewers slugger Willy Adames.
"The Red Sox keep sending signals that they're ready to spend after years of neglecting the big-league roster, though they'll have to land someone of substance before we believe them," Tomase But for now let's play along and examine one name that keeps popping up as a potential fit: Willy Adames. The slugging shortstop transformed his career with the Brewers after being stolen from the Rays for a pair of middle relievers in 2021.
He didn't just solidify one of the game's most demanding positions while hitting for power, he also became a leading voice in Milwaukee's clubhouse, guiding the overachieving Brewers to two NL Central titles and three playoff berths in four years...But Adames would fill multiple needs. For one, he's right-handed, which would help balance the overly left-handed lineup. For another, he brings real power. He just set career highs in homers (32) and RBIs (112), while tying Ken Griffey Jr.'s record for most three-run homers in a season (13)."
Adames has been mentioned as a fit already a lot and it's not surprising to see why. He will be one of the best right-handed hitters available this winter and likely will be in the mix for Boston.
More MLB: Red Sox Predicted To Cut Ties With Projected $12 Million Catcher