Red Sox, White Sox Blockbuster Shakeup Would Land Ace In Boston
Soon enough, the Major League Baseball hot stove will heat up.
The Major League Baseball offseason is here, and it certainly will be an exciting few months before pitchers and catchers kick off Spring Training. There will be plenty of movement across the league, with some stars expected to change teams. It will be fun and hopefully the Boston Red Sox will get involved.
Boston is so close to contending that it just needs a few more key pieces. The Red Sox need a frontline ace, right-handed bats, and bullpen help. Boston could use a left-handed starter and it would make sense to bring in two righty bats.
The Red Sox are right there and now just need to get involved in some sweepstakes this winter. We are at the exciting point in the offseason when anything could happen. Chicago White Sox ace Garrett Crochet is someone who could be on the move, and Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller put together an interesting hypothetical blockbuster deal that would land him in Boston.
"Hypothetical Trade: Boston sends (outfielder) Roman Anthony, (shortstop) Franklin Arias, and (right-handed pitcher) David Sandlin to Chicago White Sox for (left-handed pitcher) Garrett Crochet and (outfielder) Luis Robert Jr.," Miller said. "Quinn Priester is also a candidate for Boston's Opening Day rotation after the Red Sox acquired him from Pittsburgh ahead of the July 30 trade deadline, but this isn't a team overflowing with irreplaceable arms.
"Of course, that doesn't mean they will just give away a top-10 prospect or two. But it does make them more expendable, particularly if the White Sox are also willing to include Luis Robert Jr. in the deal. Those are the two things Boston most needs this offseason: a potential ace and a right-handed power hitter, preferably one who can play in the outfield. Roman Anthony might be the top prospect in all of baseball heading into 2025, but he could become the foundational piece of Chicago's rebuild if both Crochet and Robert are available."
Trading Anthony would be somewhat shocking, but if Boston somehow could get Crochet and Robert as Miller mentioned, than a deal is worth considering.
More MLB: Red Sox Make Shocking Decision By Handing Fan-Favorite $21M Deal