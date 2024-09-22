Red Sox Will Consider Trading For Mariners All-Star, But At What Cost?
The Boston Red Sox must add elite pitching this offseason, but they’ll have to give up some valuable pieces to get it.
Suggestions have begun surfacing that Boston could float attractive assets like Triston Casas or Wilyer Abreu out into the market in order to get a quality starting pitcher in return.
Losing either player would be painful — even potentially regrettable — but again, it’s impossible to acquire value without sending productive players out the door.
As the Red Sox shop for relievers and starters this offseason, it’ll be with the knowledge that Boston has an overabundance of middle infielders and outfielders, some of which should be included in trades to balance out the organization, positionally.
Abreu is probably a more likely trade candidate than Casas for the Red Sox, simply based on the rise of Roman Anthony.
The other burning question for Boston is, what kind of pitcher are the Red Sox getting in return for a player like Abreu or Casas?
27-year-old All-Star hurler Logan Gilbert of the Seattle Mariners is one possibility.
Gilbert, drafted at No. 14 overall by Seattle in the 2018 Major League Baseball draft, becomes arbitration-eligible following the season.
Gilbert would be a perfect addition to bolster the front end of the Red Sox rotation, and his age means that he could become a long-term fixture on Boston’s staff.
The Red Sox have to understand that to acquire a player like Gilbert, they’ll have to part ways with an equally as intriguing player from their own clubhouse.
