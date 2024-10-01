Red Sox Will Stay 'In Communication' With Projected $90 Million Free Agent, GM Says
The Boston Red Sox's offseason has already begun in earnest, and it has only been two days since the season's final out.
After a disappointing 81-81 finish, the Red Sox brass knows they're under immense pressure to deliver a playoff berth next year. The Red Sox haven't been to the postseason since 2021, making this their longest drought since the early '90s.
There is reason to be optimistic about next year's Red Sox, but a number of deficiencies have to be addressed. One of the top issues that Boston is facing is that their lineup, talented as it is, appears to be oversaturated with left-handed hitters.
Adding to the complications, the Red Sox's top right-handed bat in 2024, outfielder Tyler O'Neill, is headed to free agency. Though the Red Sox have a loaded outfield that will be even more crowded once top prospect Roman Anthony gets called up, it's hard to envision letting a 31-homer bat walk out the door.
During the season-ending press conference held at Fenway Park, Chief Baseball Officer Craig Breslow pledged to stay in contact with O'Neill in their search for middle-of-the-order bats.
"Whether it's Tyler or someone else, replacing that type of production in the middle of the lineup is going to be a priority," Breslow said, per Christopher Smith of MassLive. "We'll obviously have to see how this process plays out. But I anticipate we'll be in communication. He's earned the right to get to free agency. But I think the right-handed power hitter that can pop 30 and change a game with one swing is definitely a pretty desirable asset here."
O'Neill is one of the trickiest free agents to evaluate heading into this winter. He had his best season since 2021 after arriving in Boston, but it still came with red flags. He missed close to 40 games with various injuries and struck out in a staggering 40% of his at-bats at home.
Meanwhile, the market is starved for outfielders with power bats, and O'Neill is still just 29, though his injury history is an obvious concern. Spotrac projects that he will land a contract of roughly $90 million in total value, which would be a hefty commitment for Boston.
Maybe O'Neill will stay, maybe he won't. But if the Red Sox simply let him walk without finding a righty power bat of equivalent value to replace him, the unrest around the fan base will only keep increasing.
