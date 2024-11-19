Red Sox, Yankees Both Tied To 32-Home Run Slugger, Per Insider
Before the Major League Baseball offseason comes to a close, the Boston Red Sox surely will add at least one big bat.
Boston does have the makings of a solid offense, but it needs to balance it out a little bit with at least one right-handed slugger. Plenty of players already have been mentioned as fits for Boston and one player that stands out is Milwaukee Brewers star Willy Adames.
He had arguably the best season of his career in 2024 and launched 32 home runs and drove in 112 runs across 161 games played. Adames also slashed .251/.331/.462 with 21 stolen bases and 33 doubles.
Adames is one of the most sought-after free agents this offseason. Positionally, a move doesn't make a ton of sense for Boston unless it makes other moves. He's a shortstop, so the Red Sox would have to move Trevor Story and possibly trade someone like Marcelo Mayer away. Or, they could move Adames to third base and move Rafael Devers which then could lead to a trade involving Masataka Yoshida or Triston Casas.
All in all, if the Red Sox were to sign Adames, more moves would be on the way. Although there would be a lot of moving parts, MLB Network's Jon Morosi did mention the Red Sox as a fit for him.
"Willy Adames, interest in him is very broad," Morosi said. "There's a number of teams that love him at shortstop and why wouldn't you? But also there are some that would consider him at a different position. We could see the (Los Angeles Dodgers), the (San Francisco Giants), the (New York Yankees), the (Houston Astros) if they don't re-sign Alex Bregman, the (Atlanta Braves) are involved, the Red Sox, and the (Toronto Blue Jays)."
Will the Red Sox end up making a move?
More MLB: Red Sox Eyeing $13 Million Cy Young Award Winner, Per Insider