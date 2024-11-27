Red Sox, Yankees, Orioles Reportedly All Pursued $182 Million Star
The Boston Red Sox may not have landed two-time Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell, but it's not from a lack of trying.
Boston has been linked to him recently because the Red Sox have a clear need for a left-handed starting pitcher near the top of the rotation. Snell could've filled that role and then some and Boston at least was in the mix for him.
Snell ultimately decided to sign a five-year, $182 million deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers late Tuesday night, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. Before that, the Red Sox, New York Yankees, and Baltimore Orioles all were in on his sweepstakes, according to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand.
"The Yankees, Red Sox, and Orioles were all in on Blake Snell before he signed with the Dodgers, per source," Feinsand said. "Expect those three to remain active on the pitching market, with names like Corbin Burnes, Max Fried, and Jack Flaherty among the top arms available."
This isn't too shocking because all three of the American League East rivals could use a boost in the rotation. Boston has a clear need for a No. 1 starter and currently is very right-heavy. Baltimore could end up losing Corbin Burnes this offseason so Snell would've been a great replacement. New York Gerrit Cole but still has been linked to Snell on numerous occasions over the last year.
It would've been nice if the Red Sox could've found a way to land Snell, but there are other options out there.
