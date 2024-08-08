Red Sox Youngest Top-10 Prospect Out For Season After Undergoing Wrist Surgery
The Boston Red Sox have lost their No. 6 prospect for the remainder of the season to wrist surgery.
Chris Hatfield of SoxProspects.com reported on Thursday that 18-year-old Yoeilin Cespedes had surgery to repair a hamate fracture and will miss significant time.
“I haven't seen it reported anywhere but SS Yoeilin Cespedes … did have surgery to repair his hamate fracture and is out for the year,” Hatfield said.
Cespedes, 18, is the youngest of Boston’s top-10 prospects, according to MLB.com.
The righty shortstop has been called “one of the more advanced hitters in the 2023 international class” by MLB.com in its scouting report of Cespedes.
“The Red Sox named him their Latin program player of the year after he slashed .346/.392/.560 in the Rookie-level Dominican Summer League in his pro debut, during which he also stood out with his baseball IQ and work ethic,” the report said.
“Cespedes recognizes pitches and manages the strike zone well. He has a quick right-handed stroke and fine hand-eye coordination, enabling him to barrel balls with ease. He also hits harder than most players his age and already shows the aptitude to drive the ball in the air to his pull side.”
Boston expects Cespedes to make a full recovery from surgery.
