Red Sox Youngster No Longer Baseball America's No. 1 Prospect Thanks To Roki Sasaki
The Boston Red Sox couldn't be more ecstatic about Roman Anthony's 2025 campaign.
Still only 20 years old, Anthony has shot through the minor leagues since the Red Sox drafted him out of high school in 2022. The Florida native finished the 2024 season in Triple-A, where he put up a .463 on-base percentage and .982 OPS in 35 games.
Entering the new season, Anthony looks to be in contention to make the Red Sox's big-league roster out of Spring Training, and if he doesn't, his debut shouldn't have to wait long thereafter. But as bright as his future looks, he still found himself bumped from the top spot in a recent prospect ranking.
On Wednesday, Baseball America released its new Top 100 Prospects list, and Anthony, who was number one in the publication's September rankings, was dethroned by Roki Sasaki, the fireballing 23-year-old Japanese pitcher who signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday.
There's certainly no shame in finishing second behind Sasaki, who is arguably the most highly anticipated Japanese signing since the incomparable Shohei Ohtani. Plus, several of Anthony's fellow Red Sox farmhands found themselves on the list as well.
Breakout star prospect Kristian Campbell, a utility player who also looks to be competing for an Opening Day roster spot, came in fourth on the list after hitting .330 last season and winning several minor-league. Player of the Year awards, including one from Baseball America themselves.
The other two Red Sox prospects on the list were shortstop Marcelo Mayer, who came in at number 15, and shortstop Franklin Arias, who was ranked 76th.
Even after depleting the farm system in the blockbuster trade that landed Garrett Crochet, the Red Sox's prospect pipeline is in the best place it's been to start a season in recent memory.
Soon, that farm system will take a different kind of hit--the best kind--when Anthony and Campbell graduate to the big time.
