Return Of Red Sox Slugger From Injury Reportedly 'Could Be A Game-Changer'
The Boston Red Sox have been crushing the ball lately, and their lineup could be getting even stronger in the near future.
First baseman Triston Casas is working through a rehab assignment with Triple-A Worcester Red Sox and could be back in the bigs soon. Casas hit 24 home runs last season and was well on his way to another slug-filled year when he tore cartilage in his ribcage over three months ago.
Casas has since said that the injury itself felt like a gunshot and that rehabbing his swing has felt like being stabbed, remarks that got the attention of Boston’s manager Alex Cora, who was sure to clarify with Casas that he is healthy enough to be rehabbing at all (Casas is reportedly fine).
On Tuesday, Bleacher Report’s Kerry Miller mentioned Casas on his list of injured players who will have the biggest impact on the 2024 playoff races.
“Casas is finally on a rehab assignment after more than three months on the shelf, and he's looking good so far in Worcester,” Miller said. “Getting him back in the lineup in place of the Dominic Smith / Romy González tandem could be a game-changer as the Red Sox try to chase down the AL Central's Royals and Twins for a wild card spot.”
Boston made some headway in that chase down on Monday, as the Red Sox defeated the Royals at Kauffman Stadium in the first of a three-game series.
