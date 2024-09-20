Inside The Red Sox

Rumored Red Sox Target Could Get Yankees' Gerrit Cole-Like Money

Will the Red Sox land the superstar this winter?

Patrick McAvoy

May 5, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of a Baltimore Orioles hat and glove in the dugout during a game against the Atlanta Braves in the seventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
May 5, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of a Baltimore Orioles hat and glove in the dugout during a game against the Atlanta Braves in the seventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Boston Red Sox will need to open the checkbook this winter if they want to make a significant addition.

Boston has great foundational pieces, but it still needs to add one or two more major pieces in order to contend in the American League. Ideally, the Red Sox will add a frontline starter and one power bat this winter. One player who has popped up as a possible fit for Boston already numerous times is Baltimore Orioles ace Corbin Burnes.

It's not surprising that he has been mentioned for Boston, as he will be the best pitcher on the open market this winter. Burnes will be expensive, though. The New York Post's Jon Heyman even floated the possibility of Burnes receiving a contract comparable to what 2023 American League Cy Young Award winner Gerrit Cole landed with the New York Yankees.

"Corbin Burnes," Heyman said. "The incumbent Orioles can’t be assumed out for this consistent ace now that the Angelos brood is gone. Might he shoot for Gerrit Cole money?"

Cole signed a then-record nine-year, $324 million contract with the Yankees and has lived up to it ever since. Burnes and Cole are actually in very comparable spots. Burnes will be a free agent at 29 years old, very similar to when Cole signed his deal.

When Cole entered free agency, he had made 192 starts with the Pittsburgh Pirates and Houston Astros and had a 3.22 ERA, three All-Star nods, and a 94-52 record in seven seasons. Burnes currently has a 59-35 record, four All-Star nods, one Cy Young Award, and an identical 3.22 ERA. Also, both will have led the league in ERA once before hitting free agency.

Their free agency cases are eerily similar, so it wouldn't be shocking to see Burnes top $300 million this winter. If the Red Sox want him, they will have to pay top dollar.

More MLB: Red Sox Front Office Hints Breakout Star May Not Be Back In 2025

Published
Patrick McAvoy

PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also is pursuing an MBA at Brandeis University. After quickly rising as one of the most productive writers on the site, he expanded his reach to write for Baseball Essential, a national baseball site in Sports Illustrated Media Group. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Inside The Cardinals, please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu

Home/Boston Red Sox News