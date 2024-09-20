Rumored Red Sox Target Could Get Yankees' Gerrit Cole-Like Money
The Boston Red Sox will need to open the checkbook this winter if they want to make a significant addition.
Boston has great foundational pieces, but it still needs to add one or two more major pieces in order to contend in the American League. Ideally, the Red Sox will add a frontline starter and one power bat this winter. One player who has popped up as a possible fit for Boston already numerous times is Baltimore Orioles ace Corbin Burnes.
It's not surprising that he has been mentioned for Boston, as he will be the best pitcher on the open market this winter. Burnes will be expensive, though. The New York Post's Jon Heyman even floated the possibility of Burnes receiving a contract comparable to what 2023 American League Cy Young Award winner Gerrit Cole landed with the New York Yankees.
"Corbin Burnes," Heyman said. "The incumbent Orioles can’t be assumed out for this consistent ace now that the Angelos brood is gone. Might he shoot for Gerrit Cole money?"
Cole signed a then-record nine-year, $324 million contract with the Yankees and has lived up to it ever since. Burnes and Cole are actually in very comparable spots. Burnes will be a free agent at 29 years old, very similar to when Cole signed his deal.
When Cole entered free agency, he had made 192 starts with the Pittsburgh Pirates and Houston Astros and had a 3.22 ERA, three All-Star nods, and a 94-52 record in seven seasons. Burnes currently has a 59-35 record, four All-Star nods, one Cy Young Award, and an identical 3.22 ERA. Also, both will have led the league in ERA once before hitting free agency.
Their free agency cases are eerily similar, so it wouldn't be shocking to see Burnes top $300 million this winter. If the Red Sox want him, they will have to pay top dollar.
