Rumored Red Sox Target To Make 'Easy Decision,' Enter Free Agency
The Boston Red Sox need to take a major swing this winter.
Boston has a strong chance of making some noise next year if it can upgrade the starting rotation this winter. One player who was linked to Boston in the past and likely will be floated as a fit again over the next few months is San Francisco Giants ace Blake Snell.
He struggled to begin the campaign after signing extremely late, but has impressed since returning from the Injured List. Overall, he has made 19 starts and has a 3.31 ERA and a 136-to-43 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 98 innings pitched.
Snell has the chance to opt out of his deal with the Giants, and Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter said he will make the "easy decision" and enter free agency.
"(Starting pitcher) Blake Snell (Age: 31)," Reuter said. "Stats: 19 GS, 4-3, 3.31 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 43 BB, 136 K, 98.0 IP, 1.7 WAR. Snell struggled to a 9.51 ERA in six starts over the first three months of the season while navigating adductor and groin strains, but he has been lights out since getting healthy.
"In 13 starts since he returned from the injured list on July 9, he has a 1.33 ERA, 0.81 WHIP, and 105 strikeouts in 74.1 innings while limiting opposing hitters to a .125 average. That should make declining his $30 million player option for 2025 an easy decision."
If and when Snell becomes a free agent, he will be one of the top options on the market. He is 31 years old, and the Red Sox can afford him. Boston also could use a left-handed hurler to help make its rotation more balanced. Snell could be that guy.
More MLB: Rumored Red Sox Target Could Get Yankees' Gerrit Cole-Like Money