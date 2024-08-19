Scouts Shockingly Crown New 'Best Prospect In The Red Sox Organization'
The Boston Red Sox are on the edge of a cliff when it comes to playoff hopes, but their farm system situation grows more promising by the day.
Merely eight days after Boston’s “Big Three” prospects — Roman Anthony, Marcelo Mayer, Kyle Teel — were ceremoniously promoted to Triple A Worcester Red Sox, reports have surfaced that the Red Sox have a prospect better than all three.
In an article published on Monday, Pete Abraham of the Boston Globe shared a startling revelation from professional scouts covering the Eastern League: Kristian Campbell is the best prospect in the Red Sox organization.
“The prospect hype machine went into overdrive this past week when Roman Anthony, Marcelo Mayer, and Kyle Teel were promoted to Triple A Worcester,” Abraham said. “But several pro scouts who have worked the Eastern League this season have said they believe Kristian Campbell is the best prospect in the organization.”
“The 22-year-old, a fourth-round pick from Georgia Tech in 2023, has played primarily second base and center field this season. He had a 1.025 OPS through 93 minor league games this season along with 47 extra-base hits and 20 stolen bases.”
Campbell’s development — and subsequent attention in the press — has proceeded exponentially of late. He was promoted to Double A Portland Sea Dogs in May, only to be promoted again on Sunday to Triple A.
Campbell is even being called “Barry Bonds” by his fellow prospect Anthony, whom many feel is the best player in Boston’s system.
As the big league Red Sox are beginning to give fans reasons to look away, Boston’s future stars are attracting all eyes.
