Should Red Sox Acquire All-Star Pitcher Who Is 'Fully Expected' To Be Traded?
Any possible avenue to improve the Boston Red Sox's starting pitching should be given top priority this winter.
Following a season in which the Red Sox missed the playoffs for a third consecutive year, the pressure to make it back to October is at an all-time high. And one of the key reasons the Red Sox flamed out in the second half was their lack of starting pitching depth.
Tanner Houck and Kutter Crawford wore down as the year went along. Nick Pivetta is likely gone in free agency. Brayan Bello looked much better in the second half, but he had his struggles early on. And it's anyone's guess how Lucas Giolito will look in his return from elbow surgery.
One option is highly intriguing, but also difficult to project. First-time All-Star Garrett Crochet of the Chicago White Sox is expected to be traded this offseason, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today.
"White Sox starter Garrett Crochet says he’s interested in signing a long-term contract extension, but the White Sox still fully intend to trade him this winter, with the Philadelphia Phillies among the teams expressing interest," Nightengale said.
Ignore the Phillies for a moment, though any contenders driving up the bidding war is of potential consequence for the Red Sox. Let's instead ask a simple, yet poignant question: is Crochet really a good fit for this Boston team?
If one could guarantee the version of Crochet that made the All-Star team would be the primary version we see moving forward, than the answer seems obvious. Crochet led all starters in strikeouts in the first half, including three games with 10+ punchouts in the month of June alone.
In the second half, though, Crochet slowed down considerably, pitching just 38 2/3 innings in his last 12 starts, while going 0-6 with a 5.12 ERA. That could be looked at in either of two ways: Crochet saved his arm and the games didn't matter, or Crochet was worn down after blowing past his career-high in innings.
The Red Sox are under a ton of pressure to make the playoffs, so bringing in Crochet is a high-risk, high-reward move. The best version of Crochet would be a huge boon to their postseason chances, but if he flames out, the front office will have to answer for their mistake.
